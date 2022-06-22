Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 36,729 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 73,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,040. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

