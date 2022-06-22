American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.16 on Wednesday, reaching $252.01. 3,130,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,538. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.45. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.