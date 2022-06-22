Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Up 9.6%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 563,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 702,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAS. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

