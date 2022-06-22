Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Up 9.6%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 563,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 702,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAS. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.30.
About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
