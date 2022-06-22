Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $164,100.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,548. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,275,000 after acquiring an additional 207,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,621 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

