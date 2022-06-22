Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $55.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

