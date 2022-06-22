AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after buying an additional 560,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,620,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,656. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

