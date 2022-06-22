Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$60.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$33.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

