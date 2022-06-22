Audius Market Cap Achieves $227.03 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $227.03 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

