Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 704,604 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 151,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

