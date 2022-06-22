Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.19

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Automata Network has a market cap of $32.31 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00823001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

