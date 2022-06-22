Automata Network Price Down 7% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $32.19 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.