Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,231. The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

