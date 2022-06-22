Autus Asset Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613,019. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

