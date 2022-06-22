Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 12,067 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.19. 77,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $308.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.31.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

