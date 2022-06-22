Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 30,431 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.10. 171,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,026. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

