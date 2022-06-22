Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $16.72 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $425.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $16.72 or 0.00082074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00294837 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00050750 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 281,269,921 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

