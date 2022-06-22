Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 92700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$13.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

