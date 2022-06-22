Avondale Wealth Management Sells 3,650 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.07. 77,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,155. The stock has a market cap of $334.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

