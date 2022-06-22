Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $129,037.52

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $129,037.52 and $31.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00399809 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00068202 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014903 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.