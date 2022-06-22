Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.91

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $560.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bank First by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

