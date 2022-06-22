Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $8.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTEGF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.37. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

