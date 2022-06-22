Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.45

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €50.45 ($53.11) and last traded at €51.40 ($54.11), with a volume of 62414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.10 ($55.89).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFSA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($83.16) target price on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

