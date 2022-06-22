Berenberg Bank Lowers ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target to GBX 185

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.35) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.76) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.78).

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.65) on Monday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.11 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.02.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

