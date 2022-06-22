Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.67 or 0.00081578 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $292.03 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00319580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.