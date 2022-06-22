BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $124,872.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

