BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Reaches $36,818.75

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $36,818.75 and $52,890.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

