BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several analysts recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.