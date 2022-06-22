Blocery Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100,462.00 (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $100,462.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocery has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocery Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,094,441 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

