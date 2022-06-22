Blue Fin Capital Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,991. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

