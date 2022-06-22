Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 99,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,064. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.