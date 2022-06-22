Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$58.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.02. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$21.56 and a 1 year high of C$57.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

