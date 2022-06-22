Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

