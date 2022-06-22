Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 820,955 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 721,846 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

