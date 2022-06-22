Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) PT at C$2.39

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.39.

XBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.