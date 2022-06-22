Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 84,077 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. 545,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,618,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.