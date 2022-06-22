Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE F traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 1,052,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,278,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.