Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Purchases 232,113 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,113 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 114,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,355. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

