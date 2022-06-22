Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,744. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

