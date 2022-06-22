Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

CPRI stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 42,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

