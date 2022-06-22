Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,604. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

