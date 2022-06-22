Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $259,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 216,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,381,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

