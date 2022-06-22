Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. 61,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.