Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.32. 1,701,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,022,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.