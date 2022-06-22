Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,963. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

