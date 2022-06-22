Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CSTL opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

