Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 3,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,871. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

