Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 272,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 330,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.47.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

