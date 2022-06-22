Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $51.73 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.