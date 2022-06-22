Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 245,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

