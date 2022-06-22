Comparing Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Morningstar alerts:

54.0% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Morningstar has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hywin has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Morningstar and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 10.46% 19.08% 9.38% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Hywin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.70 billion 5.80 $193.30 million $4.25 54.29 Hywin $277.11 million 0.69 $31.37 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Summary

Morningstar beats Hywin on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. It also provides Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, ESG factors, and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker/dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, financial planning, and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a website for individual investors. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides issuance and surveillance services for structured finance products and instruments; corporate credit estimates and operational risk assessment rankings; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, its PitchBook provides a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hywin (Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. The company also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, it provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas property developers. Further, the company manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.